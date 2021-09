Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show covers agriculture’s reaction to the latest development with Senate Bill 559, Canada’s new requirements for romaine lettuce, and an in-depth look at issues in California’s meat processing sector. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West