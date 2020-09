Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a video series to better understand SGMA effects in the San Joaquin Valley, the heatwave hurting late-season pumpkin growth, and why the ag industry should keep an eye on AB 1788. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.