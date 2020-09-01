Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 09-01-20

Today’s Farm City Newsday includes reports about the CFAP program. As we inch closer to the deadline for producers to take advantage of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which is September 11, we talk with the FSA Administrator on how they determined eligible crops. Brian German has the details with some interesting results regarding carrot research in Kern County, and a report about the Community Alliance of Family Farms helping out producers impacted by wildfires. We also hear about a new tool for growers in California from our friends at BASF in the interview segment.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.