Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering CDFA currently accepting proposals for one-time-special crop grants, organic livestock producers getting a break with temporary variance, and USDA made $7.4 million available under the Agricultural Innovational Center Program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.