Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering heat illness prevention, the prune crop looking good with positive market conditions for California producers and the acreage of mechanically harvested raisins declines but the percentage increases. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

