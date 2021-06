Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an increase in funding for nutritional programs found in Newsom’s budget revise, an industry group voiced opposition to proposed mill assessment increase, and why obtaining health insurance with off-farm jobs adds stress to a farmer’s load. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West