Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 05-25-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. A recent market report shows demand for avocados is supporting increasing import numbers of the fruit and prices look good through the summer. Brian German has details on a fascinating new huanglongbing detection technique that could be 1,000 times more sensitive than current methods. He also has a progress report on the first 90 days of Climate smart Agriculcutre. Danielle Leal also has a report with some national attention to the need for water infrastructure in the west. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.