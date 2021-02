Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an update on the APHIS unsolicited seeds investigation, western states leading the way for H-2A rate hikes, and the progress made toward achieving winegrape balance. Also, hear from Wildeye, our 1,000th episode giveaway sponsor. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

