Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 02-09-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday. Taylor Hillman fills in again for Danielle with a producer’s take on the up and downs of demand with openings of closures of the food industry continuing during the pandemic. Brian German has the details on an NRCS carbon footprint study and a new project to help protect farmworkers from COVID even more. And Danielle has information on free sexual harassment training available for operations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.