Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering organic produce sales topping $8.5 billion in 2020, why the term ‘biopesticides’ doesn’t mean safe for beneficials, and a pandemic spurred opportunity for CE licensing. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.