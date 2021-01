Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show includes a Making Sense of Biologicals episode on entomopathogenic fungi in a rotational program, also how this year’s World Ag Expo is a resource for an industry that never stopped despite the pandemic, and research that shows crop diversity helps with biodiversity and pest management. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.