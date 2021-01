Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the details of California’s Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grants, the First American Cotton Textile Manufacturers join the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and the first confirmed CLas-Positive ACP found in San Diego County. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.