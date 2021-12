Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the extended deadline for certified and transitioning organic support, also the interesting dynamic balancing water needs using interim standards, and why trade should be a focus on the Hill after Build Back Better. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

