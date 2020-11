Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s Thanksgiving Day shows has holiday reports regarding the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal and the farmers’ share. You’ll also hear how the ag industry is better prepared for a second COVID wave, and how an update to Prop 65 may be concerning for nut products. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.