Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features reports on pistachio producers working to adapt to port delays, the growth and impact of the 4-H program, and how the holiday season will impact the ongoing supply chain disruptions. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West