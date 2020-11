Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering what the CDC defines as a COVID outbreak and when employers should report it, a new cattle vaccine that helps producers to fight foothill abortion, and how the slow recovery of the food-service industry is helping growers get through 2020. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

