Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show covers new and impending OSHA penalty increases, higher loan limits recently announced by USDA, and industry encouragement for more livestock grazing on state-owned lands. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West