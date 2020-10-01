Farm City Newsday Thursday, 10-01-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday. In today’s show, Brian German has a report on how California costs are continuing to make more states attractive for producers and more on the OpenET project that NASA is working on. Danielle Leal also joins the show with an update on the movement to help out county and state fairs that have taken huge hits this year. And Taylor Hillman has the latest Almond Update in our interview segment with a grower testimonial about using cover crops. Give it a listen and share with a friend. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.