Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including our Almond Update detailing the new cover crop BMPs that are available for growers, resources to help growers manage debt and details on funding for California projects if the Infrastructure and Jobs Act gets passed next month. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

