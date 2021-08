Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering tips for using sweeper and pick-up equipment to reduce dust in your almond orchards, a water coalition urging the House to act quickly on the infrastructure bill and the optimism for moving forward to address water following the curtailment orders. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.