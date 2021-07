Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the first commercial find of black fig fly, California Dairies implementing a new sustainability initiative, and how the industry is addressing ag labor challenges with robotics. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.