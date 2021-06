Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the support for farmers and ranchers that are needed during the drought, using AI to better understand grapevines leafroll and red blotch disease, and learn about the effects of compost on rangeland in upcoming workshops. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

