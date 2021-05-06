Farm City Newsday Thursday, 05-06-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Senate Bill 85 providing technical support to small farmers struggling from the pandemic, the positive indications for California almonds despite an unstable Chinese market, and new prune varieties that are ready to take the next step in the developmental process. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…