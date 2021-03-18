Farm City Newsday Thursday, 03-18-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including why the impacts of methane on the climate might be a bit overstated, Mexico serving as a primed market for almond growth, Australian researchers developed an alternative method for milk processing, and a potential tax on PPP loans in California has small businesses and CPA’s concerned. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.