Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering pollination planning as bloom quickly approaches, researchers investigating potential listeria tolerance to sanitizers and the assistance that is available through the Farmer Veteran Coalition. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.