Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the expectations for the future of farming equipment, efforts to study the smoke impact on grapes and wine gets support from a $7.6 million grant and California Farm Bureau partnering with National Immigration Forum. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West