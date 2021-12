Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features multiple reports on what drought conditions look like in California as well as from a national perspective, and a prognosis on what the future may hold for the ongoing port challenges. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West