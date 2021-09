Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show is filled with stories about the proposed tax changes that could affect agriculture, food safety and the cost of compliance, and the kick-off to National Farmer Health and Safety Week. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West