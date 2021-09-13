Farm City Newsday Monday, 09-13-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering nontraditional approaches to drought-resilient pasture and rangelands, why a higher-skilled labor pool might be the key to keeping U.S. ag competitive and nationwide groups highlight the benefits of biofuel to help California reach its carbon-neutral goals. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
