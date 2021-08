Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a research project that looks at the drought impact on rangeland, California regulatory cost bucking trends of which operations are most impacted and FB’s Duvall gets a first-hand look at the crisis at the southern border. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

