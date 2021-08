Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering berries taking the top spot for fresh organic produce sales, the winegrape market improving after COVID brings an increase in demand and lawmakers create the EATS Act to counter Prop. 12. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.