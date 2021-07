Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a grower describing the struggles to find and keep insurance coverage, almond shipments remaining strong despite pandemic challenges and small ag producers worked hard to fill the food gaps during the pandemic but say they now need help. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.