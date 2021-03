Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering California’s adjustment to the flat fee mill assessment and where the new monies will go, the GTIN number already being sufficient for the Food Safety Rule, and details on the new supplemental paid sick leave bill that goes into effect today. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.