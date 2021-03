Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a collaborative exchange project that looks at dairy sustainability, MJDOA scholarship bank taking a hit due to COVID, and HLB-resistant varieties that will soon be field-tested. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.