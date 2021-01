Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering researchers working on worm-like robots to collect soil data, a new pecan promotion order that strengthens marketing abilities, and the next phase of California’s vaccination plan that includes farm workers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

