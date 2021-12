Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an updated IPM strategy guide to address diamondback moth, rains and the uphill battle when it comes to water, and fertilizer inflation under scrutiny. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.