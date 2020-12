Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering what climate policy might look like with a new Senate and Biden Administration, how citrus is helping to fight COVID-19, and Fresno County remains top in U.S. ag production. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.