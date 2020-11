Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an easy way to report pesticide incidents, if smoke and ash have lingering effects on produce or soil and new ranch water quality planning tools made available for producers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.