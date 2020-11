Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering researchers continuing their work on garlic fusarium fungicide screening trial, how the state’s demand for N95 masks were met with state and local collaboration and the first Organic Institute for Research and Education initial focus. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.