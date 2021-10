Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show goes into some detail about the new caterpillar pest that has been identified in alfalfa, information on the role that biostimulants play in IPM strategies, and a report on the upcoming Agricultural Outlook Forum. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West