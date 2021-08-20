Farm City Newsday Friday, 08-20-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including ag commissioners assuring producers their crop and livestock production data is protected by privacy laws, seaweed as a livestock feed has long-term potential for cutting emission levels and why agriculture is encouraged to speak out against 45 percent increase in energy rates. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.