Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the EPA announcing its intent to revise WOTUS, benefits of bee vectoring and Farm Bureau supporting secret ballot for union votes in opposing AB 616. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.