Farm City Newsday Friday, 05-21-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including budget revise funding falling short to meet the necessary level needed to address ag burning issues, the produce industry sounding the alarm over pallet shortage, and WAPA pressing the CA administration on the proposed mill assessment adjustment siting cost to nut industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.