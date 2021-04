Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how USDA plans to help California’s water needs after another dry water year, seaweed a well-known tool in the biological industry, and cactus pear showing promise as a biofuel and carbon sequestration crop. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.