Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the numbers from the DWR’s latest snow survey, if groundwater recharge should take precedent in western water projects, and a study showing success for outfitting greenhouses with semi-transparent solar panels. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

