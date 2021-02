Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the good, yet lower, 2021 avocado forecast, the wine industry innovation accelerator bringing new agtech to market, and how the My Job Depends On Ag decal is serving a bigger purpose in the ag community. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

