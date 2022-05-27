Farm Bureau Virtual Event Focuses on Farmer Mental Health

Putting a focus on mental health for farmers. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

Farmers Saving Lives – Virtual Event hosted by AFBF’s Farm State of Mind Campaign

Join AFBF to hear the compelling stories of three members who believe that advocating for farmer mental health wellness is a way to save lives. Did you know that farmers die by suicide at a rate of 2-5 times higher than the national average? It is critical that we do something to change that statistic! Stress, addiction, loss, financial hardship, relationship struggles, and all of the uncontrollable variables that impact farmers on a daily basis must not win. Something as simple as sharing information, starting a conversation, listening, and reaching out for help can help save a life. Register today to hear from Farm Bureau members who each have different reasons for caring deeply about this issue but have each taken it upon themselves to try to make a difference. The last day of May Mental Health Month is not the end of raising awareness; it’s the beginning.

In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, the American Farm Bureau Federation will host a free virtual event, Farmers Saving Lives, on Tuesday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

The live event will feature compelling stories from three Farm Bureau members who believe that advocating for mental health wellness is a way to save lives in rural and farming communities. Farmers, ranchers and their families are encouraged to attend via telephone, smartphone or tablet from planters, harvesters, greenhouses, dairy barns, farm trucks, classrooms and carpool lines. According to AFBF national research polls, a strong majority of farmers and farmworkers say financial issues, farm or business problems and fear of losing the farm impact farmers’ mental health, and a majority of rural adults and farmers/farmworkers are experiencing more stress and mental health challenges than they were a year ago. You can get more information and register for the free event at farmstateofmind.org

