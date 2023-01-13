Farm Bureau Recognizes Young Farmers and Ranchers Competition Winners

Recognizing young farmers and ranchers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Stacie Anderson, Excellence in Ag winner; AFBF President Zippy Duvall; YF&R Chair Alisha Schwertner; and Melissa Bufford, account supervisor, Ford.

Credit: AFBF Photo, Michael LoBiondo

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) recognized the winners of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award, Discussion Meet, and Excellence in Agriculture Competitions. Young farmers and ranchers competed for the awards by demonstrating knowledge, achievement, and commitment to promoting agriculture.

Daniel and Carla Trantham of Alabama won the Achievement Award, which recognizes young farmers and ranchers excelling in their farming and ranching operations and exhibiting superior leadership abilities. Mike Hannewald of Ohio won the Discussion Meet, which simulates a committee meeting in which active participation is required. Participants are evaluated on their ability to exchange ideas and information on a predetermined topic.

Daniel & Carla Trantham, Achievement Award winners; AFBF President Zippy Duvall; YF&R Chair Alisha Schwertner; and Melissa Bufford, account supervisor, Ford.

Credit: AFBF Photo, Michael LoBiondo

Stacie Anderson of Ohio won the Excellence in Agriculture Award, which recognizes young farmers and ranchers who don’t derive the majority of their income from an agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.

Farm Bureau Recognizes Young Farmer and Rancher Competition Winners

Sabrina Halvorson

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.