Farm Bureau Pleads for Farmer Aid as Funding Bill Falters Following Musk Tweet

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall sent a letter to Congress late yesterday, urging lawmakers to consider the needs of farmers and ranchers as they debate changes to a key federal funding measure. The measure, known as a Continuing Resolution (CR), would help keep the government running while leaders work on a final budget.

The AFBF is calling for the CR to include a short-term extension of the farm bill, as well as aid for rebuilding communities struck by natural disasters and economic assistance to help farmers survive until a new farm bill is in place. Additionally, they want permission for year-round E-15 ethanol fuel sales to help boost demand for farm products.

According to the AFBF, many farmers have faced serious hardship. Weather disasters have left entire communities in ruins. High inflation and interest rates have driven up the costs of seeds, fertilizer, feed, and repairs. In the meantime, the prices farmers receive for their products have dropped, pushing many into debt. Some lenders are even considering cutting off operating loans unless the government steps in.

The situation became more uncertain following a tweet from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk questioning government spending priorities. This added to doubts in Congress about whether to pass the CR with the requested farm provisions.

The future is unclear. Without support, many farmers could be forced out of business, adding to the 141,000 farms already lost in the past five years. As debate continues, farmers, lenders, and rural communities wait anxiously for a decision that could shape America’s agricultural landscape for years to come. The full text of the AFBF letter is available online by clicking here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.