Farm Bureau Informational Webinars Today and Tomorrow

Farm employers are being invited to learn more about the impact of new legislation in a couple of free webinars. The Card Check and Ag Employers: What Does AB 2183 Mean for You? webinar will take place on October 27 at 10 a.m. This webinar will feature noted experts on the Agricultural Labor Relations Act from California Farm Bureau and Farm Employers Labor Service.

The CalSavers Is Expanding: Are You Ready? webinar will take place on October 28 at 10 a.m. It will feature presentations from the Outreach & Marketing Manager for the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program, Jonathan Herrera, as well as Paul Yossem of Nationwide.

Listen to more about the informational webinars below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West